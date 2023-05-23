Kano: Ganduje directs commissioners to hand over Friday

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed all commissioners and other public officers holding political appointments to hand over the affairs of their offices…

Those affected by this directives aside from the commissioners are Special Advisers, Chief Executives of Parastatals/Government owned Companies, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Board Members etc (except Kano State Civil Servants holding the positions of Executive Secretaries and Managing Directors of Parastatals and Government-owned Companies), a statement by of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government said.

They are directed to hand over the affairs of their offices including all government properties in their possession to Permanent Secretaries or Directors Administration & General Services/Directors Personnel Management (DPM) latest by Friday in preparation for the end of the administration and handover of government on May 29.

The statement, however, added that public officers appointed into organizations that are tenure based and whose tenure has not expired should continue to hold office as stipulated by the relevant Laws governing their appointments.

Bilkisu Shehu, the permanent secretary of the Directorate of Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs (REPA) in the office of the SSG, who signed the statement, conveyed the appreciation of the state governor for the contributions of all those affected by the directives, noting that such contributions to the development of the state would remain indelible in the history of the state.

Daily Trust reports that this is the first time since 2011 that hand over of government is taking place between a ruling party and the opposition party.

This is also the second time since the return of the democracy in 1999 that such hand over would take place with the first time being in 2003 when the administration of Rabiu Kwankwaso (of the PDP) handed over to the administration of Ibrahim Shekarau (of the ANPP).