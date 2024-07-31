Kano fixes Nov 30 for LG council election

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed November 30, 2024, as date to conduct local government council elections. Daily Trust reports that this is…

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed November 30, 2024, as date to conduct local government council elections.

Daily Trust reports that this is coming following the Supreme Court judgment, which granted the local government autonomy and mandated states to have substantive local government chairmen.

Kano State Government had recently expressed readiness to conduct the election soon.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano, the chairman of the commission, Professor Sani Lawal Malumfashi, expressed the commission’s readiness to conduct the exercise.

Malumfashi, however, hinted that all candidates for the elections would be subjected to drug tests before being cleared for the election.

According to the chairman, party primaries and submission of particulars of candidates would hold from September 6 to October 18.

The commission would release the names of qualified candidates on October 25.

Political parties would have till November 1st to substitute or change candidates.

The last local government elections in the state were held on January 16, 2021 in 44 local government areas and 484 wards.

Currently, the 44 LGAs are headed by interim Caretaker Committee Chairmen overseeing the activities of the council areas.

The commission said that pasting of posters on public buildings, palaces and places of worship is outlawed and the commission will not hesitate to disqualify defaulters.