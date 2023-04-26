Kano Fire Service records 258 incidents in 3 months

The Kano State Fire Service has said it recorded 258 fire incidents in three months in different parts of the state. The director of the…

The Kano State Fire Service has said it recorded 258 fire incidents in three months in different parts of the state.

The director of the service, Alhaji Hassan Muhammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the incidents were recorded in companies, dwelling houses, shops, filling stations, markets, poultry farms, and motor vehicles, among others.

The director urged residents to always turn off gas burners and cylinders, when not in use and stop using mosquito coils close to the kitchen. (NAN)