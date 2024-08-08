✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kano enacts law to protect forest resources

    By Lubabatu I. Garba, Kano 

In its forestry and wildlife conservation efforts, the Kano State government has enacted a new law to protect its rangers, forestry resources, and wildlife within the Falgore Reserve. 

This was announced by the Managing Director of Kano State Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency (KAZOWMA), Conservator Sadiq Kura Muhammad, during World Rangers Day at Falgore Base Camp. 

The new law, set to take effect before the end of the year, aims to curb illegal activities by trespassers, with penalties including up to ten years imprisonment. 

Sadiq Kura also pledged to establish entrepreneurship and handicraft businesses for residents in Doguwa, Tudunwada and Sumaila local governments to reduce forest resource damage. 

World Rangers Day commemorates those who protect wildlife and forests, many of whom have lost their lives in the line of duty. 

Hajiya Hafsat Bello Adam, Director of Zoo Services, revealed that research indicates approximately 140 rangers from 37 countries died this year while protecting forest resources.

 

