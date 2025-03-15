Kano emirship tussle: Wait for S/Court verdict — Justices

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has asked the Kano State Government to wait till after the decision of the Supreme Court before taking any action on the matter relating to reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Okon Abang, on Friday unanimously halted the implementation of the January 10 judgement, which vacated the nullification of Sanusi II’s appointment by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, which it decided was done without jurisdiction.

The January 10 judgement, which was delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, held that the nullification of Sanusi II’s appointment was done without the required jurisdiction and ordered the transfer of the suit to the Kano State High Court.

However, ruling on the fresh applications with numbers CA/KN/27M/2025 and CA/KN/28M/2025, the appellate court agreed that the applications seeking to halt the enforcement of the earlier judgement pending the appeal before the Supreme Court were competent and meritorious.

“The law is settled. The court is enjoined to exercise its discretion judiciously and in the interest of justice,” he said.

Justice Abang also noted that the subject matter before the court needed to be preserved because the applicant had served as emir for five years before his removal, adding that he deserved the right to protection.

On January 10, Justice Kolawole, in vacating the order against Sanusi II’s appointment, held that the matter, being a chieftaincy dispute, ought to have been determined by the High Court of Kano State rather than the Federal High Court, which he described as “a grave error.”

The Federal High Court in Kano, presided by Justice Abubakar Liman, had on June 20, 2024 nullified the Kano State Government’s Kano Emirates Council (repeal) Law 2024, which reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit by Aminu Baba-Dan’Agundi, the presiding judge further directed parties, including the Kano State House of Assembly to maintain the status quo during the reign of Emir Ado Bayero.

However, the appellate court, in its ruling cited section 251 of the Nigerian constitution and section 22(2) of the Federal High Court Act to hold that the matter was a chieftaincy and state legislative dispute and not a fundamental rights matter, and as such, ought to have been taken before the Kano State High Court or the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

“The proper order to make is to order the first respondent (Baba-Dan’Agundi) to transfer the pending suit before the Federal High Court to the High Court of Kano State, where the chief judge shall assign it to a judge who has not been previously involved in the hearing of the suit,” he said.

The judge awarded the cost of N500,000 against Dan’Agundi and in favour of the Kano.

Ruling didn’t invalidate Sanusi’s reinstatement – Kano Gov’t

Meanwhile, the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, has said that that the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on the emirship tussle does not nullify the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Speaking to journalists, Dederi emphasised that the appellate court’s landmark judgment on January 10, 2025, reaffirmed the state government’s authority to reinstate Sanusi.

He stated that only the Supreme Court has the power to overturn that decision, not the Court of Appeal itself.

His remarks followed the court’s ruling on a stay of execution application filed by Aminu Baba DanAgundi, a kingmaker loyal to the deposed 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The court ordered that the status quo be maintained until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.

Reacting to the ruling of the appellate court, Baba-Dan’Agundi remarked that the implication of the ruling on its application is that the status quo be maintained being the continued emirship of Alhaji Ado Bayero pending the decision of the Supreme Court.