Kano emirate turbans Alhaji Balarabe Adamu Yakasai as Hakimi

Today, history will be made as Alhaji Balarabe Adamu Yakasai is turbaned as the Hakimi (district head) in the Kano Emirate Council by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. Ninety-five year-old Yakasai, who currently works in the administration unit of the Kano emirate, in this interview with Daily Trust, says it is an honour he does not take lightly.

Can you take us through your journey so far…

My name is Alhaji Balarabe Yakasai (Wakilin Sarki). I was born about 95 years ago in Kano. I started my Islamic education under the guidance of my late father, Sarkin Shanu Adamu and Sheik Malam Kalla Kantudu at Yakasai in Kano.

I was a highly inquisitive young man who wanted to obtain western education through an informal adult education system, relying on friends and volunteers as tutors. That greatly improved my skills in reading, writing and communication in Hausa, Arabic and English languages.

I was at one time a cashier in a textile firm in Kano. I also worked with the Native Authority.

How did you get into the private sector?

My journey in the private sector started with the Toyota brand of vehicles, which were aggressively marketed in Nigeria, then. I contributed to that in no small measure as the Sales Representative (North) of R.T. Briscoe, the main distributor of the Toyota brand in Nigeria.

I am an entrepreneur of note. I also established the Yakasai International Limited, which focuses in trading, haulage, property and poultry. Later, I was on the board of Sheshe-Exim Limited as a director and partner. We were involved in the movement of petroleum products from the South and North.

I also participated actively in promoting horse racing culture in Kano. I am a founding member of the Kano Turf Club, which promotes horse racing in Northern Nigeria.

I am happily married with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

How would you describe your relationship with the late emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero?

My relationship with the late emir of Kano can’t be explained easily, it is a relationship that goes beyond what anyone could see or describe. We are from the same lineage. We had mutual trust for one another as well.

As a district head, how would you describe your relationship with the present emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero?

The relationship between myself and the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, is that of absolute respect and appreciation and it has been that way even before he became a district head. And that has continued. We have had a very good relationship which I believe is one of the reasons behind my current appointment.

How did you feel when the late emir organised a special outing just to commission an Islamiyya school that you built at Yakasai?

I cannot compare that day to any other day in my life. This is a case of history repeating itself and to be candid it wasn’t the Islamiyya alone, he also commissioned a mosque that I built. I was very happy because he visited the Islamiyya thrice in one year, and such had never happened in the history of the state. The Islamiyya school was the first night Islamiyya in the area. I and the late Sarkin Kazaure, Usman Adamu, Hassan Gwarzo, Barau Dambatta, Malam Yaro and others were behind the Islamiyya school’s establishment.

How do you describe your new position?

Glory be to Allah. I am elated and happy beyond words. I have followed the path of our forefathers by ascending the position of my family lineage. This is exactly 120 years since my late father was turbaned as the Sarkin Shanu. He was the pioneer Sarkin Shanu. The position was initially reserved for princes.

All praises be to God that the title has finally returned to us with the help of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado. His late father tried his best, but it became a reality during his reign, All thanks be to Allah.

