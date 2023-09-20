Kano emir urges Nigerians to embrace insurance

The Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero has called on Nigerians to embrace insurance to provide a buffer especially in businesses and property loss. …

The Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero has called on Nigerians to embrace insurance to provide a buffer especially in businesses and property loss.

He made the call yesterday when the Management of the Commission led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Olorundare Sunday Thomas paid a courtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace in Kano, a statement by the Commission said.

Emir Ado Bayero also urged NAICOM to ensure insurance obligations are adequately met by insurers and commended the leadership of the Commission for the giant strides and efforts in developing the Nigerian insurance market.

He reiterated that “Insurance is no doubt an important aspect of human life as extensive research has shown that insurance is not conflicting with religious belief, especially with the coming of Takaful insurance.”

