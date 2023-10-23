Kano, Dutse emirs seek govts’ support for farmers

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and his counterpart in Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Muhammad Nuhu Sunusi on Saturday urged governments at national and…

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and his counterpart in Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Muhammad Nuhu Sunusi on Saturday urged governments at national and state levels to provide adequate support to farmers in order to boost productivity and reduce the rate of unemployment.

They made the call during a tour visit to the Malam Alu Agro Allied Farm in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

They said governments’ support to farmers like the founder of Malam Alu Agro Allied Company, Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu, would help to provide job opportunities for the youths.

The monarchs, who said they were highly impressed with the investments made by the founder, noted that Malam Alu is the biggest farm with a combination of different segments of agricultural farm produce, that they ever visited in Nigeria.

The emirs encouraged other well-to-do citizens to emulate Aliyu, saying establishing similar farms in other states would help Nigeria to achieve food security within a short period.

While welcoming the monarchs to the complex, the founder, Aliyu said the farm is into the production of various farm produce and it is committed to providing high quantity of food items and jobs for the nation.

He said billions of naira were invested in the farm which comprised modern livestock rearing with over 200 hybrid cattle, a greenhouse with over 33,000 plants producing tons of tomatoes per week, a poultry department, fertilizer plant, among many other sections.

Aliyu, who said the farm would soon commence exportation of farm produce, added that it also comprised a tourism section that hoists the tallest national flag tower in the country, which is up to 50.3 metres.

