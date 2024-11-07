Kano: Doctors suspends strike after meeting with Gov Yusuf

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its strike action and restored full services to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano.

The development followed the intervention of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf who met with the leadership of the association on Thursday.

The Chairman , Dr Abdulrahman Ali, confirmed the development to Daily Trust.

SPONSOR AD

Also according to the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the decision to suspend the strike came after a productive meeting with Governor Yusuf, where tension which arose from a misunderstanding between a hospital doctor and a commissioner were amicably resolved.

Dr. Abdurrahman expressed gratitude for the governor’s swift action, which averted further disruption of critical healthcare services.

He called on Kano residents to channel any grievances through appropriate authorities, assuring them that any disputes between patients and healthcare providers would be fairly investigated and addressed.

Earlier in the week, during a live radio interview, Governor Yusuf had appealed to the doctors to reconsider the strike, citing potential risks to vulnerable patients, particularly pregnant women and children in need of urgent medical attention.

The doctors down tools over alleged assault of on a female colleague by a member of Governor Yusuf’s cabinet.