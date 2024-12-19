Kano court sentences man for stabbing mother, brother

A man, Abubakar Auwal, has appeared before the Kano Magistrate’s Court 47 for allegedly stabbing his mother and brother over a disagreement.

The suspect allegedly stabbed his brother with a knife to his stomach during a fight as well as their mother who attempted to intervene.

The prosecuting counsel, Barr Usman Abdullahi, charged the young man with intimidation and inflicting serious injuries to which he pleaded guilty.

The judge, Justice Hadiza Muhammad Hassan, sentenced him to six months imprisonment or a fine of N10,000 on the charge of intimidation, and another six months sentence without an option of fine for inflicting injuries.

Hassan said the convict had up to one month to appeal the case.