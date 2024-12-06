Kano court reserves judgement on murder case

A Kano high court has set January 6, 2025 to deliver judgement in the case against one Khalid Yusuf, who is standing trial for murder.

The accused, a resident of Mariri in Kumbotso Local Government Area is facing homicide charge contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code 2000.

He was said to be intervening in a fight between two persons when he allegedly hit one of them, Shamsuddeen Musa with a stalk, which resulted to his death.

Both prosecuting counsel, Barrister Ibrahim Adam Garba and the defence counsel, Barrister Sani Idris, have concluded their addresses.

The judge, Justice Hadiza Sulaiman, reserved judgement till January 6, 2025.