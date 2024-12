A Kano Magistrate Court 45 has convicted a man for stealing a sack of groundnut.

After pleading guilty to the theft charge, the court held that the convict, Abdurrashid Ahmad, AKA Dan Magaji of Kofar Yamma, Kafin Chiri, Garko LGA should receive 20 strokes of the cane.

Justice Haulatu Magaji also ordered that he should be kept in bondage to sweep Kafin Chiri Hospital for four weeks.