Kano court jails Tiktokers over ‘vulgar’ videos

A Kano magistrates’ court sitting at No 47 in Norman’s land, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State, has sentenced two TikTokers for posting vulgar videos which violate religious and moral sensitivities of the state.

Ahmad Isa and Maryam Musa of Ladainai area in Hotoro Quarters were arrested by the state Censorship Board, and were later arraigned before the court.

The state’s counsel, Barr. Garzali Maigari Bichi, charged them with criminal conspiracy and posting of illicit contents on the social media, to which they pleaded guilty.

SPONSOR AD

The Judge, Justice Hadiza Muhammad Hassan sentenced them to one year’s imprisonment each or a fine of N100,000 each and charged them to be of good behaviour.