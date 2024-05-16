Kano CJ releases 5 inmates

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has released five inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Goron Dutse, Kano, as…

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has released five inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Goron Dutse, Kano, as part of efforts to decongest custodial centres in the state.

Justice Dije released the inmates based on long stay in custody without trial, as well as on health grounds, disclosed the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) spokesman in the state, Musbahu Lawan Nassarawa.

He said the CJ urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour and to make sure they refrained from any misconduct that might land them into trouble again.

The Controller of Corrections in Kano State, Suleiman M Inuwa, appreciated the CJ for the jail delivery and her kind gesture of setting some inmates free based on their long stay and ill health.