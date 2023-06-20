Kano building demolition carried out in vengeance – Ex-gov’ship aspirant

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kano State, Sani Bello, has said that the demolition exercise being carried out by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration is done out of vengeance.

Bello stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said, “Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has not learnt lessons from the previous administration when he carried out exercises of demolition. Some persons had to go to court and the state government had to dole out over N500 million to one individual in Farm Centre.

“According to the nation’s report over N129 billion were destroyed in the exercise. The demolition of the Kano monument is what brought the exercise to light. It was carried out of vengeance and anger.

“When taking a decision that is going to affect certain citizens of the state, there should be a certain level of rationality. The demolition of Kano monument, which was constructed to mark the 50 years anniversary of Kano State showed that there is anger and haste in carrying out these exercises just to ensure that the previous administration’s legacies have been wiped out off the land mark of the state.”

But responding to Sani Bello, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr Baffa Bichi, said the exercise was to fulfill the government’s campaign promises.

He said the government is working hard to recover all the land sold out by the Ganduje administration.