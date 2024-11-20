Kano: Barau welcomes more NNPP chieftains to APC

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has welcomed additional former New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) chieftains in Kano State into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, hundreds of NNPP members from Madobi and Gwale local government areas (LGAs) defected to the APC over the weekend.

These LGAs are significant as they are the home bases of NNPP leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, he added.

SPONSOR AD

Among the defectors was Yahaya Sa’idu Kwankwaso, a former councillor from Kwankwaso Ward in Madobi LGA, who joined the APC alongside other NNPP chieftains.

He said other notable figures who defected include Hon. Abdulhamid Ahmad Diso, a former deputy speaker of Gwale LGA from Diso Ward, and Hon. Shu’aibu Isa Kubaraci. They, along with their supporters, cited Senator Barau’s developmental strides in Kano State as a key reason for their decision to join the APC.

Speaking during the reception of the defectors, Senator Barau assured them of fair and equal treatment within the APC.

“Everyone will be treated equally in the APC. This party is for all, where opportunities are given to everyone without discrimination,” he said.

Barau described the wave of defections as a sign of the NNPP’s waning influence in Kano State, predicting the APC’s dominance in the 2027 elections.

“As it stands, NNPP is virtually unknown in Kano North. In Kano South, APC is poised to sweep away the remnants of the NNPP, leaving it confined to a few streets in Kano Central,” he added.

The Deputy Senate President also pledged to work collaboratively with the defectors to advance Kano State’s development in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for national progress and prosperity.

After DSS ordeal, Adebutu honours police invite over Ogun LG poll crisis

From Peter Moses, Lagos

Ladi Adebutu, the former governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, yesterday visited the police command in Abeokuta, just hours after his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Adebutu has been in a bitter exchange with Governor Dapo Abiodun over the controversial Ogun Local Government election, with both accusing each other of election-related violence, intimidation, and manipulation of results by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The election, widely condemned by opposition parties, saw a clash between security personnel attached to Adebutu and others allegedly supporting the governor.

It was reported that policemen in Adebutu’s convoy shot at Muhammed Efuwape, who was injured, and Biola, a voter who was severely wounded. There were also allegations of Adebutu bringing in over 40 illegal policemen from MOPOL 49 in Lagos, along with PDP supporters who allegedly attempted to snatch ballot boxes.

In response, Adebutu, through his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, denied the accusations, urging the APC to stop spreading falsehoods and take responsibility for their actions.

After addressing the media on the situation, Adebutu was detained by the DSS, with the Ogun PDP confirming his arrest. The charges against him were not immediately clear. However, Adebutu was released on Tuesday, describing the allegations as baseless and part of an attempt to silence opposition voices.

Later, Adebutu honoured an invitation to the police command regarding the same allegations, with his spokesperson confirming that he had not been detained.