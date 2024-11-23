✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kano: Barau donates motorcycles to policemen

img 20241123 wa0018
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has donated 1,000 units of motorcycles to the Kano State Police command.

The ceremony was held on Saturday at the Police command, Bompai, Kano.

The initiative is targeted towards supporting officers to enhance their operations for effective policing in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the brand new motorcycles are designed to take on the racetrack and operate under all weather conditions.

Barau had in 2023 donated 22 operational motor vehicles to the police command.

 

