Kano awards over N40bn contracts for 15 roads

The Kano State Government said it has awarded over N40 billion in contracts for the construction of 15 roads in different parts of the state.
The Commissioner for Works, Marwan Ahmed, said this at a news briefing, shortly after signing the contracts with different companies in Kano on Monday.
Ahmed said that the contracts demonstrated Gov. Abba Yusuf’s commitment to providing road infrastructure, which was his key campaign promise.
He also said that the roads included Tudun Yola Gwarzo Road and Dansudau Bypass, which were awarded at the cost of N1.896 billion.
The list also included the N1.323 billion Jafar/Madobi Road and Underpass.
He also said that the Sabo Bakin Zuwo Road Rehabilitation and Muhammad Buhari Road rehabilitation were awarded at N2.014 billion and N4.108 billion, respectively.
Others were the Rijiyar Lemo Road (N494.367 million), Kwanar Durba – Fammar-Kunau Kure Road Erosion Control (N205.983 million) and Airport Road Rehabilitation (N5.956 billion).
According to the commissioner, the projects aim to improve road connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents in the state.
He said, “The government’s investment in infrastructure development demonstrates its commitment to fulfilling the governor’s campaign promise and driving economic growth. (NAN)
