Kano Assembly passes bill establishing state security outfit

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed a bill to establish a state-owned security outfit.
The passage followed extensive deliberations on key provisions of the bill, including a controversial clause that bars members of political parties from heading the security agency.
Majority leader of the house, Lawan Husaini Dala, explained that the legislative body conducted a thorough review of the bill to ensure it serves the best interests of all sectors in the state.
“The law grants security personnel the authority to bear arms, make arrests, prevent crimes, and apprehend offenders across Kano State,” Dala said.
He further assured that in accordance with the law, leadership of the security outfit will be entrusted to a non-partisan indigene of the state.
