Kano Assembly confirms Sagaji, 6 others as commissioners-designate

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

The Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed seven nominees transmitted to it by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for confirmation as members of the state executive council.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore disclosed yesterday that the confirmation followed the resolution of the lawmakers during plenary.

The speaker, however, announced Nura Iro Ma’aji as an addition to the initial list of six nominees transmitted to the state assembly by the governor on Monday.

The immediate Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagaji, who was relieved of his duty last Thursday, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, Gaddafi Sani Shehu, Ibrahim Wayya, Dr. Dahiru Hashim Muhammad and Dr. Ismail Aliyu Dannaraya were all confirmed.

