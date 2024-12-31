Kano approves health insurance for inmates

Inmates in custodial facilities in Kano State will now enjoy health insurance coverage following the approval of their enrolment into the State’s Healthcare Contributory Scheme.

This will give them access to basic and comprehensive healthcare services while in custody.

This was made known when Dr Rahila Aliyu Muktar, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KACHMA) visited the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Ado Inuwa, in his office, according to a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Musbahu Lawan Kofar Nasarawa.

The commissioner assured the controller of the state government’s readiness to support and assist all inmates medically while they are in custody.

The controller of corrections appreciated the state government for the support and assistance given to the command adding that this gesture would help motivate the inmates to become productive and law-abiding citizens after discharge.

He noted that the health and medical welfare of inmates is essential for efficient custodial management as well as for inmates’ effective reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration.