Kano APC chair: Tinubu’s minister isn’t our member, we don’t know why he was appointed

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has said the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, is not a member of the party.

Abdullahi Abbas stated this while responding to the swipe Yusuf Abdullahi Ata took at him recently during an interview on BBC Hausa.

Daily Trust had reported the minister warned that he and his supporters would leave the APC if Abdullahi Abbas or anyone like him is reinstated as the party’s chairman in the state.

The Minister alleged that the Chairman’s utterance was one of the reasons why God took off power from the party despite a clear win in the 2023 governorship elections.

But responding, Abbas alleged that Ata worked against the party during the 2023 election, and they communicated the same to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abdullahi Abbas said, “To us APC members, Yusuf Ata is not a member of the APC. We don’t even know why he was appointed a minister. All over Kano State it was only in his local government we came third during the 2023 election.

“We were not aware that he was being appointed a minister. We told the president that he is not a member of our party. He did anti-party. He is only a local champion.”