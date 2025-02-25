Kano APC chair dismisses minister’s membership, declares gov’ship ambition

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has declared his ambition to contest for the governorship, stating that he is not interested in another term as party chairman.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa, Abbas reacted to comments by Minister of Housing, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, who had threatened to leave the APC if Abbas were re-elected as chairman for a fourth term. Ata’s remarks, captured in a viral video, have heightened political tensions in the state.

In response, Abbas dismissed Ata’s threat, asserting that the minister has never been a true APC member. He also questioned Ata’s political influence and expressed surprise at his ministerial appointment.

“As far as we, the true APC members, are concerned, he was never part of our party. In the entire Kano State, he only ranked third in his local government,” Abbas said.

He further revealed that the APC leadership in Kano had informed President Bola Tinubu that Ata was not a party loyalist, accusing him of engaging in anti-party activities.

“We had no knowledge of his ministerial appointment, and we even informed the president that he is not one of us,” Abbas added.

Criticising Ata’s political relevance, Abbas downplayed his influence, describing him as a minor political figure.

“We are truly surprised by this appointment. Honestly, he is just a local government politician,” he said.

But reacting, Ata said the allegation that he was not a member of the APC was baseless.

“I have been a member of the APC since its inception. I contested under the party, purchased my nomination form for N10 million, and was screened. I served as Majority Leader and Speaker in the Kano State House of Assembly under APC. So, at what point did I cease to be a member?” he questioned.

He reiterated his stance to resign from his ministerial position and leave the party if Abbas returns as the party’s state chairman.