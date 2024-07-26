Kano anti-graft commission summons bakers over bread price hike

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has summoned flour dealers from Singer Market and the…

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has summoned flour dealers from Singer Market and the chairman of the bakers association over what he called an arbitrary price hike of bread in the state.

He issued a stern warning to bakers in the state against arbitrary increases in bread prices.

Rimin Gado reported that the commission has received numerous complaints from consumers about high bread prices, despite a decrease in flour costs.

The price of flour, a key ingredient in bread production, has dropped to about N63,000 from its previous rate of N70,000.

At a press briefing in Kano, Rimin Gado stressed that the PCACC has a dual mandate; combating corruption and serving as an ombudsman. He stated that it will not remain passive in the face of unjustified price hikes on essential goods.

“We have been monitoring price increases for essential items and investigating whether these increases are justified. We are also identifying those responsible for any arbitrary price hikes,” Rimin Gado explained.

He assured that the commission will take necessary legal actions to address the rising cost of bread.