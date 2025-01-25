Kano anti-graft agency boss granted bail, to be grilled in Abuja

Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, who was arrested on Friday has been granted bail by the Police.

Daily Trust reported how the anti-graft agency boss was arrestedom Friday evening.

It was gathered that he was detained at the Zone One Police headquarters in Kano for hours, quizzed and later granted conditional bail around 11pm.

He was however directed to report at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further questioning.

Daily Trust reports that the arrest could be connected with an ongoing trial involving the former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO), Bala Muhammed Inuwa, who was accused of diverting public funds amounting to over N4 billion.

The trial, which began in November 2023 at the Kano High Court presided over by Justice Hafsat Yahaya, had led to the seizure of properties allegedly tied to the case.

These included funds in bank accounts, pending the court’s final decision.

In December 2023, Bala Muhammed Inuwa filed a separate suit before Justice Aisha Ya’u of another Kano High Court to seek withdrawal of police officers stationed at Limestone Processing Links Ltd., where the seized properties were being held and Justice Ya’u granted the order.

However, the PCACC raised concerns that it was not aware of the suit and was not joined as a party in the matter.

The commission argued that, as the primary party in charge of the confiscated properties, it should have been included in the proceedings, rather than solely involving the police.

In response, the PCACC filed a stay of execution on the order and sought to be joined in the suit, emphasizing that the police were merely safeguarding the assets, which remained under the commission’s authority.

Two weeks ago, during a press briefing, Rimingado disclosed that his commission had thwarted an attempt to relocate the seized properties, valued at over N2 billion, which included trailers, trucks, and minivans.

The items were subsequently moved to a state government warehouse in Nasarawa GRA.

Rimingado explained that the action was in line with Section 40 of the Kano Anti-Corruption Law, which empowers the commission to secure such properties while the case is ongoing.

His arrest has raised questions about the motive behind the move, with many speculating that it may be connected to the high-profile corruption case and the commission’s efforts to safeguard public assets.

As of the time of filing this report, the anti-graft agency chairman could not be reached for comments on the reason for his arrest.