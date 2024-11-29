Kano anti-graft agency backtracks, says repackaged 16,800 bags of rice belong to philanthropist

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) has backtracked on the 16,800 bags of rice said to have been diverted from the Federal Government palliative and repackaged in a warehouse in Kano.

The commission’s Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado while addressing journalists on Friday, said preliminary findings established that the rice was brought to Kano from Bauchi and Zamfara states.

The commission on Tuesday received a report through a whistleblower on alleged diversion of rice suspected to be part of the Federal Government palliatives in which over 28 trucks amounting to 16,800 bags were stored at a warehouse along Ring Road, Hotoro, Kano.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust reported that the bags of rice were carrying the picture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the inscription: ‘Ramadan Kareem’ and tagged ‘Not for sale.’

Daily Trust correspondent who was at the scene of the raid reports that the bags were converted from those having the picture of the President to the new ones meant for the open market.

“This is a clear form of corruption and considering the hardship we are experiencing in the country, somebody has the effrontery to come here and start repackaging and rebagging it. Look at it, they are in the process, we have seen it and we are taking appropriate measures now.

“Investigation will be conducted thoroughly with all vigour to uncover all those behind it. Now we have only one arrest and we will make sure that we uncover those behind it. We will take all legal actions to forestall all these kinds of activities,” the anti-graft agency chairman had said.

But in a new development, Rimingado said the commission had discovered that the food item belonged to a philanthropist whose identity was not revealed.

He said the commission had invoked the provisions of Section 9 and 15 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) and sealed the warehouse to allow for thorough investigation and made arrest at the scene while the other suspect submitted himself to the commission on Wednesday.

He said, “At the preliminary stage it was established that the goods were brought to Kano from Bauchi and Zamfara State and that some names were featured. That is why the commission in accordance with the provision of Section 15(3) of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended), requested one of the leading security agencies to further investigate the matter.

“The suspects were subsequently handed over for further interrogation and the key findings are that the 16,800 bags of rice comprising 28 trucks were all brought to Kano from other states.

“Contrary to the popular notion, the goods do not emanate from either the Federal Government or any other Government in Nigeria, but belongs to an individual, a philanthropist who produced the rice and distributes amongst the various segments of the society as a support to Mr. President.

“The people handling the goods are working for that philanthropist who uses his personal resources for the programme. Now that it is established that, the goods are not public property and the people handling whatever exercise taking place in that warehouse are working for the owner of the goods, the Commission therefore in accordance with established protocols and extent laws decided to approach the court with the new findings for necessary action and convene this conference to clear the air about the development so far reached.”

Muhuyi thanked the good people of Kano State and encouraged them to continue providing the commission with vital information to help fighting corruption and other related offences in the state.