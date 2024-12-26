Kano anti-corruption commission honours airport staff who returned missing money, 7 others

Awwal Dankode, a staff of NAHCON Aviance who returned missing 10,000 dollars he recovered in an Egyptian aircraft at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport has been presented with an integrity and probity award by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Dankode and seven others were recognised as anti-corruption icons at a town hall meeting in Kano as part of the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

A Ward head of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital area, Umar Bello, was also awarded for coming forward with land agreement papers which helped the commission to resolve land dispute that had lingered for 25 years at Darmanawa layout.

SPONSOR AD

The land sale agreement was signed by his late father as village head.

Also, the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, was presented with integrity award for introducing reforms in the judiciary that helped curb corruption in the sector.

Other recipients of awards included ACP Suleman Gusau, Salisu Balarabe, producer of TV drama series ‘Kwana 90’, Barrister Rabi Ibrahim Waya, Abba Al-Mustapha and CSP Sunday Osogwu, OC Legal for their relentless support in the fight against corruption in the state.

The chairman of the commission, Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, said following the signing of an executive order by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf creating a criminal data base register, the state government will take over prosecution of illegal land deals to logical conclusions.

Rimin Gado said the commission had uncovered a syndicate involved in illegal land deals known as ‘Yan Kasa ta Allah ce’ (Land belongs to Allah).