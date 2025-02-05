Kano: 6 killed, N521m property destroyed in fire incidents in January

Fire incidents claimed six lives and destroyed property worth N521 million in Kano State in January, the state fire service has said.

The service’s spokesman, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, disclosed that they responded to 56 fire calls, 10 rescue operations and seven false alarms within the period.

“While the estimated value of properties lost to the fire incidents stands at N521,121,200, properties worth N1,196,950,600 were saved by our personnel.

“In addition to the six fatalities, six other lives were successfully rescued,” he stated.

Abdullahi urged the public to exercise caution in handling fire, particularly during the harmattan season, to prevent further incidents.

He also advised motorists to drive carefully and adhere to traffic regulations, especially on highways, to minimize the risk of accidents.