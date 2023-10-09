✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kano: 6 killed, N23.3m property destroyed by fire in September

The Kano State Fire Service has said that in the month of September, 2023, six people were killed while property destroyed by fire amounted to about N23,300,000.

The spokesman of the service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed this, said the service received an emergency call from its 28 fire stations across the state in the month under review ranging from fire calls to false alarms.

He said, “There were 21 fire calls, 16 rescue calls, six false alarms while estimated property destroyed by fire disasters amounted to N23,300,000 and estimated properties saved by our men from fire disasters amounted to N34,100,000.

“Six lives were lost in the month of September, 2023, from different disasters and the number of victims that we successfully rescued from different fire disasters were 17.”

He, therefore, advised the public to handle fire with care and to avoid using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in their vehicles and generators.

 

