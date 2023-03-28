Kannywood star: I dumped Kwankwaso for Ganduje because I was bewitched

From Iro Dan Musa, Kano Kannywood comedian and actor, Ali Muhammed Idris Artwork popularly known as Madagwal, has said he dumped Kwankwasiyya camp to join…

Kannywood comedian and actor, Ali Muhammed Idris Artwork popularly known as Madagwal, has said he dumped Kwankwasiyya camp to join Gandujiya in Kano state politics because he was bewitched.

While Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje heads Gandujiya movement.

Both camps faced a popularity test in the March 18 governorship election but the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) under the control of Kwankwaso displaced the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Ganduje in Kano.

While reacting to Kwankwasiyya fans comments on social media, Madagwal said he was bewitched.

The fans had told the comedian that he would not be accepted into Kwankwaso’s fold should he make a U-turn now that the state has been won by NNPP.

They claimed that the comedian made several derogative comments against them and Kwankwaso in the buildup to the election.

Madagwal took to his verified Facebook page to say people should understand that he was bewitched and therefore should be excused.

“I was bewitched that was why I joined the other group but I am lucky to have regained my senses after a series of prayers and spiritual healing processes. It is clear that I have been part and parcel of Kwankwasiyya since 2019,” he said.

Madagwal reportedly made attempt to rejoin Kwankwasiyya after NNPP was declared winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kano but this was resisted by members of Kwankwasiyya.