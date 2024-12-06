✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Kannywood mourns as famous singer, El-Mu’az, dies

    By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano

The Hausa film industry, Kannywood, has mourned the death of its member, renowned singer Muhammad Mu’azu Birniwa, popularly known as El-Mu’az Birniwa.

According to industry sources, El-Mu’az collapsed while playing a friendly football match in Kaduna, which had been organised by a group of friends to celebrate the wedding of fellow singer Auta Waziri. 

A source said the singer appeared healthy and lively upon arrival at the match but tragically slumped during play. 

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It was devastating, but it’s the will of Allah. May his soul rest in peace,” said the source.

The news of his passing was shared by Ali Jita, a leading figure in Kannywood’s music sector, who posted on his social media account, “Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirraji’un, El-Mu’az is no more.” 

The post prompted an outpouring of tributes and prayers for the late singer’s soul.

El-Mu’az was buried in Kaduna on Thursday. 

He was well-loved in Kannywood for his inspirational songs, including Kafi Gaban Raini, Kudi da Maciji, and Naka Sai Naka, among others.

 

