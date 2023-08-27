Kane hits brace as Bayern extend winning start

England captain Harry Kane scored twice on his home Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich defeated Bavarian neighbours Augsburg 3-1 on Sunday. Kane, who was on…

England captain Harry Kane scored twice on his home Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich defeated Bavarian neighbours Augsburg 3-1 on Sunday.

Kane, who was on target in his league bow at Werder Bremen last weekend, converted a first half penalty on Sunday and added another goal after the break.

The win sees Bayern with a maximum six points from two games and second in the table behind Union Berlin who also have two wins.

“A really good win,” Kane, 30, told DAZN after the match.

“The first league game in our stadium – I wanted to make sure we got the three points.”

Augsburg defended well under relentless Bayern pressure but they went behind on 32 minutes when Felix Udoukhai put through his own goal.

A VAR intervention found an Augsburg handball just inside the box minutes later, bringing Kane to the spot.

Kane, who has shown no signs of being burdened by his 100-million euro ($110 million) transfer fee, blasted the ball nervelessly down the middle to double Bayern’s lead.

Kane scored another midway through the second half, expertly dinking a pass from Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies over Augsburg ‘keeper Finn Dahmen to seal the win.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel toasted a “good win, a clear win, a deserved win” but said his side still had “real potential to improve.”

Augsburg manager Enrico Maassen admitted victory was out of reach for his “unlucky side” when “we gave away two goals and went into halftime 2-0 down.”

Bayern came into the clash having lost their last two competitive matches at their Allianz Arena home – both against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season and this campaign’s Super Cup.

They struggled to make an impression early on against Augsburg who had won two of their past four games against the Bavarian giants.

The German champions needed a slice of luck to take the lead and got it midway through the opening half.

Dahmen saved Leroy Sane’s shot, but the ball rebounded off Uduokhai and into the goal, crossing the line by mere millimetres.

That paved the way for Kane to grab the headlines, tucking away a penalty and then showing his versatility in front of goal in the second half, chipping a first-touch finish into the goal for a 3-0 lead.

Augsburg grabbed a late consolation goal through Dion Beljo with four minutes remaining.

