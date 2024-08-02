Kamala Harris secures presidential ticket

US Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s ticket for president. Democratic National Committee Chair, Jaime Harrison, announced…

Democratic National Committee Chair, Jaime Harrison, announced this on Friday during a virtual event with supporters.

Harris will become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead a major-party ticket.

Delegates began casting virtual ballots for the nomination on Thursday – a process that will continue until Monday evening.

Speaking after she joined the virtual event, Harris said: “I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

“I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting period is closed.

“Later this month, we will gather in Chicago, united as one party, where we’re going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together.”

The US vice-president had already secured the support of a majority of Democratic delegates, including former President Barack Obama after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

According to Biden, one of the best decisions he made was picking Harris as his vice president.

Harris is expected to name her running mate on Monday.