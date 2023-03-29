Kalu to Buhari: Take APC’s BoT chair after office

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to retire from politics but take over the Board of…

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to retire from politics but take over the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairmanship of the ruling APC after leaving office on May 29, to give direction to the party at the highest level.

He gave the advice on Tuesday after a meeting behind closed doors with the president at the State House, Abuja, where he also informed Buhari of his intention to run for the senate presidency.

The APC has not elected any chairman for its board since its inception.

A plan to inaugurate the board was dropped at some point when names of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar – who later left the party, were touted to occupy the position.

Kalu, who told reporters that he equally discussed the stability of the APC with the president, said having Buhari as BoT chair would save the party from internal wrangling.

He said, “There’s one thing I suggested to the president that I did not tell you. I said we cannot allow you (Buhari) to rest. The party should bring back our Board of Trustees or something that looks like it so that Mr President will be the board’s chairman.”

Kalu said zoning the Senate president position to the South East would bring peace to Nigeria.