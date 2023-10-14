Kalu, Ohanaeze disown sit-at-home in South East

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Friday said the sit-at-home order and other activities by unknown gunmen in the South East…

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Friday said the sit-at-home order and other activities by unknown gunmen in the South East were alien and abhorrent to Igboland socially, economically and culturally.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, he stated this when he received the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu and his delegation at his office in Abuja.

He however said that his office has unveiled a mechanism that will help end insecurity in the South East and restore normalcy.

Kalu noted that the sit-at-home observed in the region every Monday has crippled businesses and left the region empty.

Earlier, the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, called for the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying it will help restore peace in the South East.

He said, “Ohaneze has decided that we want Nnamdi Kanu released. We think that every effort should be made to release Nnamdi Kanu. If he’s released, it’s going to make it easy for us.”

