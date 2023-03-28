Kalu lobbies Buhari to become APC BoT chair after office

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take over the chairmanship of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the ruling All Progressives Congress…

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take over the chairmanship of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after leaving office on May 29.

He gave the advice after a closed door meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Kalu had visited Buhari to officially inform him of his intention to run for the position of Senate President if the office is zoned to the South East.

Kalu, who said he equally discussed the stability of the APC with the President, stated that the ruling party was faced with serious crises ahead of the just concluded general elections.

He said Buhari’s interventions saved the APC from going under.

Kalu, currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, said the position of the President of the Senate ought to be zoned to the South East.

He argued that though the zone might not have voted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect, at the recently concluded Presidential election, making him the Senate President would bring peace and honour to the country.

Kalu said: “There’s one thing I suggested to the President that I did not tell you people. I suggested to the President I said we cannot allow you to rest. I’m going to be consulting the party. The party should bring back our Board of Trustees or something that looks like it, so that Mr. President will be Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party so that every four or five months, he will come and see how the party is doing.

“We cannot just leave the party empty, it was done in the young days of ANC so that the President will still be part of the conscience of the party so that we will have somebody to run to when we have problems in the party because it was just God that saved our party, that is the truth. God saved our party because the quarrel inside the party was so much, the rancour is so much. It’s just God that saved this party.

“So, we need a man like President Buhari to be aside, every three, four months, we’ll go and drag him from Daura and he will settle party matters, we’ll put him back, he goes back there and continues looking after his cattle and rice and all the rest of them. Me I’m not yet ready to look after my palm kernel, I have more time to go before I start going to look after my palm kernel.”