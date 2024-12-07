✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Kalu, Bago, Nandap, others, inducted fellows of African Business School

Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), spokesperson of House of Representatives.
    By Itodo Daniel Sule

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu; Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago; Controller-General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nana Nandap and the wife of Bayelsa State governor, Gloria Douye Diri, were among personalities inducted yesterday as fellows of the African Business School (ABS).

Others inducted include a former governorship candidate in Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu; Olatubosun Shamsuldeen Adeniyi Kuku and Dr Vivian Chinonyerem Obidinnu.

Speaking during the induction ceremony in Abuja, President of the African Business School, King Goddy Idaminabo Idikisime-Olunwa, said the fellows awardees were selected in recognition of their significant contributions in their respective fields.

He called on the awardees to be part of a “dynamic network of leaders, innovators and influencers who are passionate about transforming Africa’s future.”

The event also witnessed the inauguration of the school’s Academy of Fellows’ Council members with Ayim Nyere as chairman; Elder Simeon Babani Seidu Abuh as secretary; Hajia Saratu Shafi as vice chairman; Princess Aminat Nasir Akwu as Public Relations Officer, Mrs Ada Godwin as deputy secretary and Lami Onayi Ahmed as Ex-chequer.

 

