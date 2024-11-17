Kaduna’s Healthcare Scorecard Is Impressive – Dep Gov

Kaduna State has exceeded the target of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency’s target of 90% performance by 8%, which reflects the dedication and hard work of Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who disclosed this at a retreat for all the newly elected 23 local government chairmen of Kaduna State at the weekend, said that the administration has been making a lot of gains in primary healthcare.

According to her, the state was ranked 15th with just 55% performance in 2015, but with shared passion and commitment, it has attained 98%, which underscores the government’s efforts.

The Deputy Governor who is also a medical doctor, warned the chairmen not to rest on the state’s laurels, adding that ‘’too many of our women still give birth in the hands of unskilled attendants, while we still fall short of achieving full immunization cover across the state, among other challenges.’’

‘’As local government chairmen, you are at the front line of this battle for the wellbeing of our people. You are not just administrators; you are the guardians of your communities’ futures.

‘’Every child vaccinated is a future secured. Every mother receiving proper antenatal care is a family protected. Every healthcare facility improved is a community strengthened,’’ she counselled.

Dr Balarabe urged the council chairmen to treat healthcare not just as a mandate but as a moral imperative as parents, not only as government officials, by encouraging their spouses ‘’to become ambassadors of health within your communities. ‘’

‘’Let your actions demonstrate that in our state, we value every life, we advocate for every child’s potential, and we uphold every mother’s right to safe childbirth,’’ she added.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that the responsibility that lies ahead of their chairmen is significant, adding that ‘’it is not only about managing resources or implementing policies; it is about nurturing the health of your people, advocating for equitable access to healthcare, and leading initiatives that address the specific needs of communities.’’

While conveying Governor Uba Sani’s warm felicitations, she reminded that ‘’investing in Human Capital Development is Agenda 5 of this Administration’s S.U.S.T.A.I.N Manifesto. Health and Education are the 2 major barometers for measuring progress in HCD.”

‘’The administration of His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, stands ready to support you in this mission. Our commitment to rural transformation remains unwavering.

‘’Yet, let us remember that the true measure of our success will not only be found in the infrastructure we build or the equipment we procure, but also in the lives we save, the communities we uplift, and the future we secure,’’ she reminded.

Dr Balarabe advised them to return to their ‘’ localities not just as chairpersons, but as advocates and pioneers of a new vision for primary health care—one that prioritizes well-being, compassion, and the dignity of every life we touch. ‘’

According to her, ‘’the health of our citizens is not just statistics; it is about real lives, families, and futures. It behoves on us to initiate transformative changes that will bring about healthier and more prosperous societies.’’