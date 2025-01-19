Kaduna: Young girls dropping out of school for marriage, foundation raises alarm

The Lere Educational Foundation has raised alarm over the increasing number of young girls dropping out of school to be married off.

Vice Chairman of the foundation, Professor Kabir Mato, raised the alarm during the celebration of 19 years of Umaru Mohammed Memorial School (UMMS), Lere, and award of honours to deserving personalities in Kaduna over the weekend.

He called on the Emir of Lere, Sulieman Umar, to use his good offices to educate parents on the need to allow their girl-child.

According to him, “UMMS presently has 553 pupils and students comprising nursery, primary, Junior secondary and senior secondary 1 and has so far graduated 237 students.

“The school has 19 qualified teachers with the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and six non-teaching staff. Our major challenge is drop-out, young girls are taken out of school to be married and this is really affecting girl-child education in the community.

“Other challenges are lack of sporting facilities and a perimeter fence of the school.”

He called on the Kaduna state government and the Lere Local Government Council to assist in the educational pursuit of the foundation.

In his remarks, the Emir of Lere commended the initiative of the foundation for helping the less privileged and advancing the cause of education in the LG.

He said the occasion signifies the importance of giving children, education especially those who are unable to do so because of financial constraint.

He then commended the governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal, for supporting the foundation because of his passion for education, even though he is not from Lere.

On his part, the governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal who was represented by his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Manir Umar, said his administration has built over 300 basic education schools in the last 18 months.

“We have recruited over 200 teachers to reshape education and I assure you that I will continue to support and partner with you for the upliftment of education in not only Lere, but the state and country at large,” he added.