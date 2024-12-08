Kaduna warns appointees against irresponsible social media posts

Kaduna State political appointees have been cautioned to desist from random and irresponsible posts on social media, as such actions can cause reputational damage to the government.

This warning was made in a communiqué issued after a two-day capacity building workshop organised by the office of the Head of Service and the Principal Private Secretary of Governor Uba Sani, held from 4th to 5th December.

The communiqué, jointly signed by Alhaji Waziri Garba, the Senior Special Assistant on Administration, and Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Chief Press Secretary, noted that Kaduna State Public Service is strictly guided by the “Scheme of Service, Stores Regulations, The Guide to Administrative Procedures, and Financial Instructions.”

“Political appointees were also advised to desist from random and irresponsible posts on social media because such comments can be misconstrued as the viewpoint of the government, thereby causing reputational damage or public outcry.

“Public servants must be disciplined, loyal to the government of the day, show courtesy in the discharge of their duties, cooperate with one another, and be honest in all their official engagements,” it added.

The communiqué further emphasised the importance of adhering to laid-down procedures in the conduct of government business, noting that failure to do so would lead to systemic decay and corruption.

It also highlighted that “Information and Communication Technology enhances service delivery in Public Service but should not negate procedural matters in the management and documentation of government activities.”

The communiqué advised that the “communication skills of Government House employees should be upscaled because they are the closest to the seat of power. For this reason, they are seen as the ambassadors of the administration. So, they should be able to communicate the government’s policies clearly.”

Participants at the workshop commended the Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Senator Uba Sani, for organising the workshop, describing it as “the first of its kind in the history of the state.”

Governor Sani was particularly applauded for his leadership style, which according to the participants, emphasises inclusion, pro-people policies, workers’ welfare, and training.

They added that further training and workshops should be conducted for all categories of civil servants on a continuous basis.