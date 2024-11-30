‘Kaduna Tops Transparency, Public Integrity Index’

The Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity Watch(CeFTPIW) has ranked Kaduna State as the first subnational in its Transparency and Public Integrity Index.

The ranking which was done for the entire 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, placed Kaduna State as number 1, with a score of 51. 42, in its 2024 Integrity Index Report.

CeFTPIW is a non-governmental organization established in 2016 to promote good governance, by strengthening transparency and accountability in public institutions and organizations.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Alhaji Muktar Ahmed, noted that ‘’ Kaduna State has demonstrated commitment as a model of good governance and accountability under the leadership of Senator Uba Sani.’’

‘’With Governor Uba Sani, the term ‘due process’ is not just a phrase that is just politically expedient but the cornerstone of his administration’s policy, programmes and projects conceptualisation and execution,’’ the statement added.

The Commissioner commended the Governor for ‘’providing leadership and dedication to the common good, especially in his efforts to transform the rural areas, complete ongoing projects and oversee the entire infrastructural development of Kaduna State.’’

Alhaji Muktar also noted that Governor Uba Sani’s policy of inclusion, where the underserved are being brought on board, and the building of bridges of trust across the entho-religious landscape of Kaduna State, have contributed to the topmost ranking.

The statement which commended CeFTPIW for giving honour to whom it is due, said that the ranking underscores Governor Uba Sani’s open governance policy and prudence.