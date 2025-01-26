Kaduna To Become Nigeria’s Grape-Farming Hub – Gov

Governor Uba Sani has assured grape farmers that Kaduna State will continue to provide seedlings, mechanization, training and support services to them in order to improve their yield per hectre.

The Governor made the promise when he met members of the Grapes Producers Processor’s And Marketers Association of Nigeria (NGRAPPMAN), led by its National President, Alhaji Abdullahi Dalhatu at the weekend.

He pledged that Kudan local government will not only be a grape-farming hub in the country but Kaduna State Government will also support businesses around the value-chain.

SPONSOR AD

According to reports, Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State accounts for 85% of the country’s grapes production largely due to its favourable climatic and soil conditions.

Governor Uba Sani thanked the association for promoting Kaduna as a major grape-producing State, assuring members of his Government’s readiness to support the sector.

He said that Kaduna State is on track to further increase its grapes production, potentially positioning Nigeria among the top 10 grapes-producing countries in Africa, with government’s continued support.

The Governor added that Kaduna State Government will create the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive, adding that grapes farming will create jobs and other businesses.

Earlier, the President of NGRAPPMAN commended the Governor for his agro-friendly policies and programmes, recognizing that they have enhanced agriculture, alleviated poverty and driven economic growth.