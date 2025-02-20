Kaduna special hajj committee gets 2 new members

The Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency Sen. Dr. Uba Sani has approved the appointment of two new members to serve on the Special Hajj Committee. They are:
1. Halliru Abdullahi Maraya
2. Abdullahi Bayero
While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Uba Sani charged them to discharge their duties with utmost diligence and integrity. He wished them Allah’s guidance in their new assignment.
HALLIRU ABDULLAHI MARAYA
Halliru Abdullahi Maraya is an expert in Islamic Matters, long standing peace advocate and promoter of interfaith dialogues. He was a Special Adviser to the Governor of Kaduna State from 2011 to 2015, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kaduna State on Islamic Matters from 2010 to 2011, and Northern Coordinator, Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria. He is currently a Member, National Ulamah, Hajj Committee.
Halliru Maraya has skills and competences in mediation, Interfaith dialogue, management and administration. He is a co-winner of the 2017 Global Peace Foundation Award for Interfaith Actors.
ABDULLAHI BAYERO
Abdullahi Bayero is an astute businessman, highly experienced public servant, strategic communication specialist, and advocate for the rights of the underprivileged.
In 2015, he was a Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor on Stakeholder Relations. In 2024, he worked with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) as a Stakeholder in Operations, where he supervised and monitored the Hajj operations to ensure seamless coordination of logistics, travel arrangements, and welfare services for pilgrims. In 2019, he was a Member, Ulamah Committee, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria. In 2017, he served as a Member, Feeding Committee, National Hajj Commission.
Abdullahi Bayero holds a Masters in Business Administration and Postgraduate Diploma in Management.
