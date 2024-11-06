Kaduna road accidents claimed 484 lives, injure 2,327 in 10 months – FRSC

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said road accidents in Kaduna State claimed the lives of at least 484 people and left 2,327 injured from January to October 2024.

FRSC’s Sector Commander in Kaduna, Kabiru Yusuf Nadabo, disclosed this at a news briefing to launch the Ember Months campaign in the state.

Nadabo said in 2023, road accidents in Kaduna led to 467 deaths and injured 2,877 people.

SPONSOR AD

He said that year, the FRSC recorded 719 vehicles involved in accidents, whereas, from January to October 2024, 514 vehicles were involved-a decrease the command views as a positive outcome.

In 2023, a total of 6,057 people were involved in accidents in the state, while the figure dropped to 4,979 from January to date in 2024, he said.

“When comparing fatalities, we had 467 deaths in 2023 and 484 deaths in 2024, showing an increase. The tragic crash on Saminaka Road, where many lives were lost, contributed to the higher fatality count,” Nadabo said, noting that this data is preliminary, as the year-end totals are yet to be finalised.

The commander outlined that the Ember Months campaign will involve new approaches to enhance road safety across Kaduna State.

He said all commanding officers in the state’s formations are tasked with promoting a culture of road safety among motorists and the public.

During the campaign, FRSC personnel will hold town hall meetings across Kaduna’s three senatorial districts and visit motor parks to educate passengers on their role in ensuring safe journeys.

“We hope that once passengers understand their right to engage drivers on sticking to safe speed limits, road safety will improve,” Nadabo explained.

He also urged drivers to refrain from speeding, especially during the ember months, as part of efforts to reduce accidents across the state and country.