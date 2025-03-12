Kaduna retirees protest unpaid pensions, gratuities

Retirees under the Kaduna State government have given the administration a two-week deadline to settle their outstanding gratuities and pensions, which have been due for eight years.

Failure to do so, they warn, will lead to drastic action, including a potential shutdown.

During the protest, retirees carried placards with messages such as “We reject 25%,” “We want our full gratuities and pensions,” “Is it a crime to serve our dear state, Kaduna?” and “Please pay us our pension and gratuity.”

SPONSOR AD

The retirees expressed their frustration over their dire living conditions, which they claim have led to hardship and even deaths among their ranks.

Speaking at the Kaduna State Government House during the peaceful demonstration, Professor Danjuma Net, urged Governor Uba Sani to address their concerns to prevent further suffering and loss of lives among pensioners.

He decried the worsening plight of retirees, stating, “We are giving two weeks. If there’s no positive response, I will bring my bed and sleep here.

“Our people are dying in large numbers. Many of us cannot afford hospital bills, and some are even homeless. When one of our members developed a mental illness, the governor intervened by paying him. Must we all go mad before we get paid?” he questioned.

Representing the governor, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammed, commended the retirees for maintaining order during their protest.

He assured them that their grievances would be communicated to the governor, expressing optimism that Governor Uba Sani would take action.