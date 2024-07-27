Kaduna residents abandon Yam as 100 tubers sell for N1m

Yam sellers at Yan Doya, a popular market in Kaduna, have been lamenting low patronage because of high cost of yam which goes for as high as N10,000 per tuber.

Traders say 100 yam tubers will cost a prospective buyer N1 million.

Our correspondent, however, reports that a small-sized tuber cost is sold for at least N5,000.

Many residents said they had already taken Yam off their menu because of its rising cost.

Though new yam has begun to flood the market, the price is beyond the reach of many.

Vincent Iroegvu and Maryam Sanusi both yam sellers at the market decried low patronage as prospective customers deserted the market.

The living cost crisis has taken its effect on many households, forcing many to change their meals.