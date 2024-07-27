Kaduna residents abandon Yam as 100 tubers sell for N1m

- Nigeria’s most intrepid entrepreneur, Obasanjo mourns Iwuanyanwu
- Protest: Mobilisers importing mercenaries, IGP alleges
On Wednesday, multiple citizens who spoke to Daily Trust across various states of the Federation said Bread is no longer a staple food as it has been priced beyond reach.
According to those interviewed by our correspondents in Gombe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Taraba, millions of Nigerians are now reeling under the rising cost of living exacerbated by inflation.
Some of the respondents said they are now seeking other relatively cheaper alternatives to bread, as the country struggles through rising cost of food and other household items.
Bread used to be on the breakfast menu of many families across social strata, but its rising cost has added to the difficulties that many families are going through in recent times.
Labourers at construction sites, drivers at motor parks, students, among others, who hitherto see bread as the cheapest and surest way to start their day no longer afford it.