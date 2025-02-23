Kaduna Registers 3,409 Pilgrims for 2025 Hajj

The Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency Hajj Special Committee, Salihu Abubakar, has announced that the agency has so far registered 3,409 intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

According to him, the figure is part of the over 6,000 seats allocated to the state by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Abubakar made this known when he received two newly appointed members of the Hajj Special Committee, appointed by Governor Uba Sani, at his office, on Thursday.

SPONSOR AD

The newly appointed members, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, and Malam Abdullahi Bayero, are Hajj experts with years of experience in Hajj operations.

The chairman stated that all 3,409 intending pilgrims registered made their payments before the February 10 deadline set by NAHCON.

He added that the funds had already been remitted to the commission for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

“For now, we have so far registered 3,409 intending pilgrims. We may have additional numbers, but for now, these are the names that met the February 10 deadline,” he said.

Welcoming the newly appointed members into the special Hajj committee, Abubakar assured them of the agency’s transparency, stating that it operates an open-door policy without hidden agendas.

“As the committee chairman, my doors are open for corrections where necessary,” he said. “In 2024, every committee member was assigned a responsibility before and during the Hajj operations to ensure smooth coordination, and we will maintain that approach this year as well.”

He also urged intending pilgrims to take advantage of the enlightenment programs launched by the agency to educate them about the Hajj exercise and the rules and regulations of both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

In his response, Sheikh Haliru Maraya expressed gratitude to Governor Uba Sani for appointing them to the committee, stating that it was an opportunity to serve the intending pilgrims, whom he described as “guests of Allah in the holy land.”

He assured the chairman and other committee members of their dedication to ensuring the success of the 2025 Hajj, building on the achievements recorded in 2024.

“We hope to contribute our years of experience in Hajj operations to improve the process in the state,” he said.