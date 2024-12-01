✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kaduna records 30% rise in gender-based violence

    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

