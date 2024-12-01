Kaduna records 30% rise in gender-based violence

Kano State also reported 244 cases in 2023, underscoring a regional challenge that demands urgent attention.This troubling trend was a central topic at a meeting of Women Muslim Preachers from Kano and Kaduna states, held in Kaduna as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV. The event was organised by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) in partnership with the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith at Bayero University, Kano, and supported by the Ford Foundation. It called for stronger community engagement and collaborative efforts to combat GBV in the region.

Dr. Taufiq Abubakar, Director of the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith, emphasized the role of Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) in using Islamic teachings to combat GBV.

He highlighted the influence religious leaders wielded in shaping attitudes, noting that the MOLs project was designed to challenge harmful cultural norms perpetuating violence against women and giris.

The project coordinator, Malam Ahmad Abdullahi Ahmad, revealed that the initiative included a Peer-to-Peer Study Tour to Egypt, where participants engaged with leading Islamic institutions such as Al-Azhar and the Grand Mufti.

He stressed the importance of integrating Islamic teachings into GBV prevention strategies and equipping Da’awah leaders with the necessary tools to challenge harmful practices.

Participants were also trained in fostering dialogue within households, using Qur’anic verses and Hadith to advocate for the protection of women, and incorporating Islamic principles into their community outreach efforts.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for faith-based approaches to curbing GBV and enhancing advocacy efforts aimed at fostering stronger collaboration between MOLs and Da’awah leaders in northern Nigeria.