Kaduna rated Best State In Primary Health Care 

Kaduna State has received the international recognition and a cash prize of $500,000 as the best performing state in Primary Health Care in the North West, underscoring Governor Uba Sani’s strong commitment to transforming the health sector.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who received the cash prize on behalf on the State Government, stated that the award is a testimony of the Governor’s exceptional healthcare investments and leadership.

According to her, for Kaduna, the award represents more than just financial recognition.

She said It stands as a testament to the state’s dedicated health team and their tireless efforts to enhance healthcare services for residents.

“The $500,000 cash prize is expected to further support Kaduna State’s ongoing healthcare initiatives and continued improvements in primary healthcare delivery, she said.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner of Health and the Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Board, to the gala night hosted by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum where the award was given.

The PHC Leadership Challenge which gave the award, recognizes Kaduna State’s significant investments and strategic approach to improving public health infrastructure and service delivery.

It is a flagship program which was initiated in 2019, following the Seattle Declaration that aims to strengthen Governors’ commitment to primary healthcare.

The program is a collaborative effort involving the Nigerian Governors Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, Aliko Dangote Foundation, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.