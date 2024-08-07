Kaduna protesters calling for anarchy, not end to bad governance – Gov Sani

Kaduna State governor Senator Uba Sani has stated that the nationwide protest in the state was not related to bad governance or hunger but was…

Kaduna State governor Senator Uba Sani has stated that the nationwide protest in the state was not related to bad governance or hunger but was a deliberate attempt to incite anarchy in the country.

The governor alleged that the sponsors of the protest exploited underage children to raise the flag of a foreign land. He claimed it was well-designed and funded by some elements who manipulated the psychology of these largely uneducated children.

Accompanied by top government officials and security chiefs, including his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor made these comments while touring the metropolis to assess the damage caused by protesters who stormed major streets displaying Russian flags during the ongoing nationwide hunger strike on Tuesday.

The protesters on Monday used the opportunity to loot and vandalise private properties, including a private bank, prompting the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Zaria and Kaduna metropolis where the protest turned violent.

The governor expressed regret that many innocent people are now at home, including those who should be working to earn a living.

He said, “Particularly when you see children aged nine, 10, and 14 raising the flag of another country, you will agree with me that it’s well designed and sponsored by elements calling for anarchy in their own country.

“They took advantage of the psychology of these children, knowing that in northern Nigeria, our people are close to neighboring countries like Niger Republic. They made the children believe that what happened in Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Mali could happen in Nigeria.”

“So, as far as I’m concerned, the protest has nothing to do with bad governance or hunger. Those who participated a few days ago were sponsored by people who exploited the fact that most of these children are uneducated and underage.”

He further commended the security forces for managing the situation, noting that some children even climbed the police’s Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), indicating that the police handled the situation with understanding.

The governor added that the police acted professionally by allowing the children to remain with them, recognising their underage status, and that the government is investigating the situation.